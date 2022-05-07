Indonesia seizes tanker over palm oil export ban violation

JAKARTA: The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in violation of an export ban, a spokesman said Saturday (May 7).

Indonesia, the world's largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages.

An Indonesian warship intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum on Wednesday as it headed for Malaysia, Navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a press release.

"The ship was carrying ... 34 containers containing refined, bleached, deodorised (RBD) palm olein. This is the type of material that is temporarily prohibited for exports," he added.

Indonesia produces about 60 per cent of the world's palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate spreads. A third of its output is consumed domestically.

Vegetable oils are among the staple food items that have seen prices hit record highs in recent weeks following Russia's invasion of agricultural powerhouse Ukraine, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.