Indonesia will impose ‘strict sanctions’ on those violating palm oil export ban, says trade minister

JAKARTA: Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi has threatened exporters with strict sanctions if they violate an export ban on crude and refined palm oil products, as the country strives to address a cooking oil shortage.

“Offending exporters will be given strict sanctions according to existing rules and regulations. I will make sure that the government along with the police force and other law enforcement bodies will monitor the implementation of this policy,” the minister told a press conference on Thursday (Apr 28).

“The government’s priority at the moment is to ensure the availability of cooking oil at an affordable price to all people of Indonesia. I hope we all can understand the urgency of this policy and work together for the good of the people of Indonesia.”

From Thursday, Indonesia imposed an export ban on crude and refined palm oil products.

The policy came after months of cooking oil shortage affecting millions of Indonesians. The scarcity has led prices of the commodity to balloon by more than 70 per cent which in turn affects prices of food.

The move also came ahead of the Muslim holiday, Idul Fitri next week, when demand for cooking oil and other goods tends to increase.

“This policy ensures all CPO (crude palm oil) products to be dedicated entirely to ensure the availability of cooking oil at a price of 14,000 rupiah (US$0.97) per litre, particularly at traditional markets and for SMEs,” Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto said on Wednesday as he announced the scope of the export ban.

The Wednesday announcement contradicted earlier reports citing government officials that the export ban would be limited to refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm olein and not CPO. RBD palm olein which has been processed is a key ingredient in cooking oil and is used in anything from snacks to ice cream.

The export ban will last until the price of cooking oil in the country is below 14,000 rupiah per litre, said the coordinating minister. Currently, the retail price is around 24,000 rupiah per litre.