Why Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports matters, and what consumers can expect

JAKARTA: In a bid to curb the surging prices of cooking oil domestically, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on Apr 22 that there will be an export ban on palm oil.

The Indonesian leader, who is known popularly as Jokowi, announced that the ban will take effect this Thursday, without mentioning details.

Subsequently, media reports wrote that the export ban would be limited to refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm olein and not crude palm oil.

RBD palm olein which has been processed is a key ingredient in cooking oil and is used in anything from snacks to ice cream.

Experts interviewed by CNA said the announcement by the world’s largest palm oil producer could have far reaching consequences both at home and globally.

Domestically, there is no guarantee that the prices of cooking oil will be brought down, they said. The move could also lead to fiscal pressure, given the significance of palm oil exports to the economy.

As for global impacts, consumers will need to be prepared for the prices of palm oil - used in anything from cooking oil to cosmetics - to spiral, even as manufacturers race to find alternatives.

WHY THE BAN?

Global prices for crude palm oil have surged by more than 50 per cent since late last year, driven by uncertainty over supply of sunflower seed oil from Ukraine and Russia and the impact of a drought on South American soybeans which prompted manufacturers to turn to palm oil as an alternative.

This created an incentive for palm oil manufacturers in Indonesia to boost exports, leading to scarcity back home.

On Jan 27, Indonesia tried to control its export output by mandating all producers to sell at least 30 per cent of its palm oil products domestically. The government also introduced a price cap of 9,300 rupiah (US$0.64) per litre of crude palm oil sold in Indonesia and set the maximum retail price for palm oil-based cooking oil at 14,000 rupiah per litre.

But enforcement issues and alleged hoarding by profiteers meant that Indonesians have continued to face cooking oil scarcity, with long queues observed in supermarkets and retail shops.