Indonesia rights body probing civilian killings in Papua

JAKARTA: Indonesia's National Commission on Human Rights said on Sunday (Apr 19) it was investigating the killings of 12 civilians, including women and children, in a military operation in the restive easternmost Papua region.

The commission, abbreviated as Komnas HAM, said at least 12 civilians died of gunshot wounds in "an enforcement operation" by the armed forces against the TPNPB-OPM rebel group in the central Papuan village of Kembru on Tuesday.

Several other people were wounded.

The commission was "conducting monitoring", chairwoman Anis Hidayah told AFP Sunday.

She added there was a "strong suspicion" that Indonesian soldiers were responsible.

The military did not respond to a request for comment.

Local media reported the military's Habema task force in Papua as saying its forces had killed four members of the independence guerrilla movement in an "armed contact" in Kembru, and that they are investigating a report of a fatal shooting that killed a child in another village.