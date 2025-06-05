Indonesia probes alleged nickel mining in world-renowned coral reef haven Raja Ampat

JAKARTA: Indonesia is investigating alleged nickel mining in Raja Ampat amid growing concerns about environmental damage to one of the world's top marine biodiversity hotspots.

An official from the Environment and Forestry Ministry confirmed on Wednesday (Jun 4) its law enforcement division is probing the situation.

Her comments came a day after activists from non-governmental organisation (NGO) Greenpeace Indonesia staged a peaceful protest in Jakarta at an environmental conference attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Arif Havas Oegroseno.

Raja Ampat, in Southwest Papua province, harbours an estimated 75 per cent of the world’s known coral species. Designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark, the archipelago is also home to over 2,500 species of fish, according to Greenpeace Indonesia.

“We are currently following up and developing steps for law enforcement,” said Rosa Vivien Ratnawati, secretary of the ministry’s Environmental Control Agency, at a sustainability forum in Bali on Wednesday, reported the Jakarta Globe.

The previous day, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said he would summon companies, whether state-owned or private entities, with nickel mining permits in Raja Ampat for a review.

“We will review this with my directors. I will call the owners in. There must be local values that must be respected,” Bahlil was quoted as saying by Jakarta Globe on Tuesday at the sidelines of the Human Capital Summit in Jakarta.

On Thursday (Jun 5), Bahlil told reporters that the company operating in Raja Ampat is Gag Nikel, which is owned by state-owned mining company Antam.

Bahlil said he would go to West Papua in the coming weeks and would likely visit Gag island, one of the islands cited by Greenpeace. “Why? Because I want to be objective. So that there is no confusion," he said.

In the meantime, he said he would halt the operation of Gag Nikel.

At the Indonesia Critical Minerals Conference and Expo on Tuesday, a group of protesters was seen walking into the event venue with large banners as deputy minister Arif was speaking.