JAKARTA: Indonesia's parliament approved a new asset forfeiture law in a plenary vote on Thursday (Nov 19), allowing authorities in certain cases to seize assets linked to corruption and other crimes without the need to first secure a criminal conviction.

Civil society organisations and protesters had long called for the law to be passed, arguing it would strengthen asset recovery efforts.

The law aims to remedy limitations in state asset recovery, which was largely dependent on securing a criminal conviction first, said Rini Widyantini, bureaucratic reform minister.

She said the new rules apply to perpetrators who flee, die, or suffer from permanent illness.

Authorities may freeze and seize suspected criminal assets before a court decides whether they should be forfeited, according to a parliamentary presentation slide shown during the vote.

The latest draft of the law was not immediately made public.

Lawmakers had agreed that the non-conviction mechanism applies only to assets worth at least 1 billion rupiah (US$54,885), state news agency Antara reported earlier this month.

It also applies to crimes linked to corruption, narcotics, and certain fraud offences, including cryptocurrency and online gambling schemes, local media reported.

The Legal Aid Institute of Indonesia, a non-government organisation, said on Wednesday that the legislation could help fight corruption and recover criminal proceeds.

But it warned that it granted extensive powers to freeze, seize and manage assets without sufficiently strong safeguards against abuse.

The organisation cited a Nov 16 draft of the bill, which Reuters could not immediately verify.