‘Time will tell’: Jokowi, Gibran respond to expulsion from PDI-P as they remain coy over next moves

JAKARTA: Former Indonesian president Joko Widodo has not yet decided on his next political move after being officially dismissed from the country’s largest political party on Monday (Dec 16) for backing Prabowo Subianto in February’s presidential elections.

The simmering tension between Jokowi - as he is more affectionately known - and his former party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), came to a head with the issuance of dismissal letters to himself and his two family members: Elder son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and son-in-law Bobby Nasution.

Gibran is the current vice-president of Indonesia while Bobby is mayor of Medan.

“I respect that decision and I’m not in a position to defend myself or provide any judgement because what’s done is done. Time will tell,” Jokowi told the media at his residence in Solo a day after he was officially dismissed from PDI-P.

The party had announced on Monday that its chairwoman - former president Megawati Soekarnoputri - had expelled Jokowi along with his two family members in a decision that was formalised in three dismissal letters.

“Effective as per the issuance of the dismissal letters, the PDI-P has no connection with and is not responsible for anything done by the dismissed individuals,” the party’s council head Komarudin Watubun was quoted as saying by the Jakarta Post, adding that he was following direct orders from Megawati to officially announce the expulsion.

Aside from the three, 27 other party members were also expelled.

The letters - signed by Megawati and PDI-P’s secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto - stated that Jokowi, Gibran and Bobby had violated the party’s code of ethics with regards to party discipline.

The trio were expelled from PDI-P for “openly going against the party’s decision to back its presidential pair” and instead “supporting the rival pair from the KIM (Prabowo’s Advance Indonesia Coalition)”. Gibran was Prabowo’s running mate in February’s presidential elections.