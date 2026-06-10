Indonesia raises price of widely used fuel by 32%, adds to cost-of-living concerns

JAKARTA: Indonesian state firm Pertamina has raised some fuel prices by almost a third in the first increase since the Iran war began, and the finance minister said there would be limited impact on inflation amid investor concerns about government spending.

The price of 92-octane gasoline, known as Pertamax and widely used by the country's middle class, has been raised to 16,250 rupiah (US$0.9053) per litre from 12,300 rupiah per litre, a 32.1 per cent increase.

Pertamax Green, a 95-octane fuel blended with ethanol, has been raised to 17,000 rupiah per litre from 12,900 rupiah per litre, a 31.8 per cent rise.

The Pertamax fuels are normally not subsidised, and it was not known if Pertamina would be compensated for keeping the price unchanged since the war began.