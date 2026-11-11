Over 100 Indonesian lawmakers sign petition that could lead to vice-president's impeachment

JAKARTA: More than 100 Indonesian lawmakers signed a petition on Wednesday (Nov 11) that opens the door for the impeachment of Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a move that risks further stoking political tensions in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Gibran, the son of former president Joko Widodo, has come under intense scrutiny following rulings last month by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court saying that his education documents did not meet election requirements.

The controversy has unfolded amid a widening rift between Widodo, also known as Jokowi, and the current President Prabowo Subianto, fuelling speculation over Gibran's political future.

Gibran stated his intention to resign during a meeting with Prabowo on Tuesday.

Over 100 lawmakers from several parties in parliament have signed a petition stating that Gibran is not eligible for office because the court rulings mean he "no longer meets the requirements as VP candidate", said Muhammad Kholid, one of the lawmakers signing the petition.

The petition will be submitted to the House speaker, Kholid told Reuters, adding that the formal declaration of the lawmakers' position on the issue would lead into the impeachment process.

The Supreme Court said in a ruling published on its website late on Tuesday that it was instructing the education ministry to withdraw Gibran's education equivalence certificate, which the court has annulled.