Plan to hire foreigners to supervise construction of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara draws criticism

JAKARTA: As Indonesia is trying to speed up the construction of its new planned capital Nusantara, the government’s intention to hire foreign supervisors to oversee the megaproject has sparked criticism.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan said in parliament earlier this month that the hiring of foreign workers is needed to ensure that the new capital will be ready in time by August next year.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had set a target to launch Nusantara as the country’s new capital on Independence Day in 2024.

“We hope on the 17th (of August) - not hope, we must - be able to celebrate there. But the quality of the work is key,” said Mr Pandjaitan.

“Therefore, I reported to the president that with all due respect, we need to use foreigners as supervisors so (the construction of the capital) is of good quality. Don’t let it be the case that the presidential palace is finished, but the quality is not good.”

Mr Pandjaitan’s comments drew criticisms, including from a politician from the ruling party Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), of which Indonesian president Widodo is a member of.

Even as Mr Pandjaitan doubled down on his plans to hire the foreign supervisors, analysts say the ballooning costs of the new capital should be taken into consideration when the government seeks to employ foreign hires.