Remaining bodies found of 10 killed in Indonesia plane crash

MAKASSAR, Indonesia: Rescuers have found the bodies of all 10 people on board a chartered plane that crashed into a mountain in Indonesia at the weekend, a local official said on Friday (Jan 23).

The turboprop plane, chartered by the fisheries ministry, was carrying seven crew and three civil servants when it lost contact with air traffic control on Jan 17.

The aircraft crashed into Mount Bulusaraung on the island of Sulawesi.

Eight bodies were recovered earlier this week as rescuers combed the mountain's steep slopes, their efforts hampered by the tough terrain and poor weather conditions.

The bodies of the two remaining missing people were found on Friday and would be recovered, said local rescue official Andi Sultan.

The plane's black box was located on Wednesday and could shed light on what caused the plane to crash shortly before it was due to land in the city of Makassar, the local search and rescue agency said.

Debris from the plane, including its fuselage, parts of the tail, and windows were found on Sunday near the mountaintop.