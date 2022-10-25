Logo
Asia

Indonesia police detain woman carrying gun outside presidential palace: Report
Indonesia police detain woman carrying gun outside presidential palace: Report

File photo of the presidential palace in Jakarta. (Photo: iStock)

25 Oct 2022 11:25AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 11:25AM)
JAKARTA: Indonesian police detained on Tuesday (Oct 25) a woman carrying a gun outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, a palace official said.

The incident had happened at about 7am local time (8am, Singapore time), said the official, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin.

Ali said that the woman had not entered the palace compound and that President Joko Widodo was not there at the time.

He said that the woman who he said appeared to be in her twenties had been apprehended by security officers after brandishing the gun near the palace. 

Source: Reuters/rc

