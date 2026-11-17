JAKARTA: Indonesian police on Tuesday (Nov 17) dismissed an official named as a criminal suspect in a scheme to monitor phones belonging to President Prabowo Subianto and other officials, activists and journalists, a spokesperson said after an ethics hearing.

Eko Hadi Santoso, a former police inspector general, underwent a nearly nine-hour ethics hearing over alleged abuse of power and using police facilities without a warrant, spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said.

He was "dishonourably discharged" from the police force, Trunoyudo said after the hearing.

Eko was arrested earlier this month, along with two other senior police officials, including former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is not related to the president. A fourth official was named as a suspect.

"He conspired in connection with illegal wiretapping by using access or equipment belonging to Indonesian police to conduct wiretapping in a non-procedural and unprofessional manner," Trunoyudo said.

Eko filed an appeal against the decision, Trunoyudo said.