Indonesia probe police hack in latest cyber breach

JAKARTA: Indonesian police are investigating claims by a hacker who said this week they have stolen personal data of thousands of police officers, the latest in a spate of cyber attacks that has highlighted the country's digital vulnerabilities.

Using a now suspended Twitter handle, a hacker who said they were from Brazil claimed to have obtained the data of 28,000 officers by infiltrating Indonesia's national police server, according to local media reports.

The hacker said the information compromised included names, home addresses, emails, phone numbers and blood types.

"Right now we are handling the case, and it is being looked into by the cybercrime unit," said police spokesman, Dedi Prasetyo, without providing further details.

The incident follows an attack claimed by the same hacker last month on Indonesia's Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN).

The BSSN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the recent data breaches.

The hacks have highlighted digital security vulnerabilities at state agencies in Indonesia, which has one of the world's biggest online markets.