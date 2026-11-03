Former Indonesian national police chief among three arrested for the alleged illegal wiretapping of Prabowo

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have arrested three suspects in a case involving the alleged illegal wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto and several other senior officials.

National Police Criminal Investigation Agency chief Asep Safrudin said in a press conference late on Tuesday (Nov 3) that the three suspects were identified by the initials LSP, ASN and EH, without disclosing their full names.

However, several Indonesian media outlets, including Kompas, have identified LSP as former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who currently serves as Chief of Presidential Staff. The other two suspects have been identified by local media as National Police Legal Division chief Ahrie Sonta Nasution and Police Inspector-General Eko Hadi Santoso.

"Investigators have named three suspects identified by the initials LSP, ASN and EH. One other person, identified as SU, is still being questioned as a witness," said Asep, adding that the three have been detained at the National Police Headquarters detention centre.

Asep said that the case came to light on Oct 30 after police officers who became aware of the suspects' illegal wiretapping activities reported the matter.

"The suspects allegedly intercepted, without following proper procedures, the phone numbers of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, state officials, political figures, members of the media, leaders of mass organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and businesspeople," Asep said.

Based on witness accounts, Asep said the illegal wiretapping, which did not follow procedures stipulated under police interception regulations, took place between 2025 and 2026.

"These numbers were intercepted without any connection to, or in the absence of, any law enforcement process, whether an inquiry or investigation, as required under applicable laws," Asep said.

In October 2026, the suspects ordered the deletion of files containing intercepted communications from the police's Lawful Interception Management System (LIMS), Asep added. Officers who became aware of the incident subsequently reported it.

Asep said the deletion was purportedly intended "to cover their tracks".

Police also seized evidence comprising 11 mobile phones, one iPad and four USB flash drives.

Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections Yusril Ihza Mahendra told reporters in a subsequent interview that police were still investigating the purpose of the wiretapping.

"The purpose (of the wiretapping) is still under investigation ... As of today, it cannot be disclosed because the matter is still being examined further," Yusril said.

Listyo had served as National Police chief since 2021, after being appointed by then-President Joko Widodo. He led the police force for more than five years, spanning the administrations of Widodo and subsequently Prabowo.

He was removed from his position as National Police chief by Prabowo on Oct 1, coinciding with a Cabinet reshuffle involving several ministers and senior state officials.

Listyo was subsequently appointed Chief of Presidential Staff, replacing Dudung Abdurachman, who was named Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs.

Asep said the three suspects face charges under several legal provisions relating to illegal wiretapping, unauthorised access to electronic systems, and the alteration or deletion of electronic information belonging to others.

The offences carry prison sentences of up to 10 years, six years and eight years respectively.