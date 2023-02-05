Political dynasties in Indonesia: Familiar last name may hold sway in upcoming elections

JAKARTA: Indonesia is heading to the polls in February next year to elect a new president, with political parties starting to rev up their machinery to prepare for a showdown.

President Joko Widodo is constitutionally barred from a third term in office. This means that Indonesians will be electing a new head of state to lead the world’s third-largest democracy.

Among names that have surfaced in local media for the presidency and vice-presidency include Puan Maharani from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). She is the daughter of former president and party chair Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Others include leader of the Democrat Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono - the son of the sixth president of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Mr Agus is said to be in the running to serve as a vice-presidential candidate to former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan in the upcoming presidential election on Feb 14, 2024. Mr Anies is the presidential pick for Nasdem, the country’s fourth biggest political party.

Compared with Mdm Maharani and Mr Agus, Mr Widodo - who is a member of PDI-P - started his political career as an outsider. Prior to becoming mayor of Solo city in Central Java in 2005, Mr Widodo was a businessman.

Mr Widodo, or Jokowi as he is popularly known, became Indonesia’s president in October 2014.

His eldest son, Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka, followed in Jokowi’s footsteps when he became mayor of Solo in 2021. This led to speculation that the president may be laying the foundation for his own political dynasty – generally defined by experts as a situation where multiple members of a family are involved in politics.

Mr Raka, 35, has said that he is ready to run in the next gubernatorial race, sparking speculation that he is aiming for the Central Java governor post.

In addition to the presidential race in February next year, voters will be simultaneously picking the vice-president, parliamentarians and members of local legislative bodies.

Political analyst Ray Rangkuti from Jakarta-based think tank Lingkar Madani said there are several characteristics of a political dynasty.

Chief among them is whether a politician comes into power when a family member is in office.

“First, the person comes to power when the parent or relative is still in office. Second, the person doesn’t start off as a politician and has no political background.

“And lastly, they are blood-related,” he told CNA.

With Jokowi’s son expressing interest in running for regional elections, attention has once again turned to political dynasties in the country and how they may impact the leadership transition.