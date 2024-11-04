Indonesia’s Prabowo commits to make Bali 'the new Singapore' through international airport pledge

DENPASAR, BALI: A new international airport could help transform Bali into “the new Singapore” or “the new Hong Kong”, the country’s newly-inaugurated president has pledged.

“I am committed to build a North Bali International Airport … We will make Bali into the new Singapore, the new Hong Kong … an economic centre” he said during a luncheon event in Denpasar, Bali on Sunday (Nov 3) attended by the governor and mayoral candidates that his Gerindra Party is endorsing their candidacies for in the upcoming regional elections.

The planned international airport will be in the Buleleng regency - also the largest and most populated regency on the island, located in the northern area, more than two hours away by car from Denpasar city.

“Indonesia must prosper and Indonesia must be prosperous and remain fair, all Indonesians must be able to enjoy prosperity, not just a few,” Mr Prabowo said enthusiastically, prompting cheers from the audience as seen in videos released by local media outlets on Sunday (Nov 3).

“Work hard, think big, although others have said it is impossible, we prove (to them) that it can be done,” he said to the candidates.

The promise to build a North Bali International Airport was also articulated in regional election campaigns by candidate pair Mr Made Muliawan Arya and Mr Putu Agus Suradnyana from the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) backed by Mr Prabowo.

Regional elections will take place across the archipelago on Nov 27.

Local news outlet Bisnis reported that one of the potential investors for the new airport - PT Bandara Internasional Bali Utara (BIBU) had stated that the investment value of the new airport could reach 17 trillion rupiah (US$1.07 billion), covering an area of 600 hectares.

The Jakarta Post had previously reported that Bali’s development is focused on the southern region which is popular among foreign tourists due to its proximity to its only international airport - Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.