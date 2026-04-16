Indonesia’s Prabowo plans electric conversion for 120 million motorcycles, but experts say challenges abound

JAKARTA: Riding a motorcycle in Jakarta’s rush hour traffic can be an assault on the senses: deafening engines roaring on all sides while thick, nauseating fumes hang heavy in the air.

At traffic junctions of gridlocked streets, bikes often cram so tightly together that a brush with a searing exhaust pipe can sometimes burn another rider’s skin.

But President Prabowo Subianto has a vision to make this daily chaos a thing of the past. Petrol-powered motorcycles, a dominant mode of transport in the archipelago, could be converted into electric ones as part of a sweeping push towards energy independence.

“The whole plan is to convert all of our motorcycles to electric,” Prabowo said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Mar 25. He added that other vehicles, including cars, trucks and tractors must also run on electric power.

“So later, wealthy people who own Lamborghinis or Ferraris can go ahead and use petrol. They’ll just have to pay the global price.”

The remarks came as the world is reeling from the United States-Israel war on Iran which has caused global oil prices to soar by between 50 per cent and 100 per cent of what they were before the conflict.

The rising prices prompted Prabowo to form a government task force on energy transition on Mar 5 with the goal of making Indonesia less reliant on fuel imports and becoming energy self-sufficient.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia is leading the task force.

“Our 120 million motorcycles that run on petrol, we will try to gradually convert them to electric motorcycles,” Bahlil said that day.

“The president earlier conveyed that the maximum timeframe is three to four years, or even faster if possible.”