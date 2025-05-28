Prabowo says Indonesia ready to recognise Israel if Palestinians get state

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday (May 28) said he would be willing to establish diplomatic relations with Israel if it recognised a Palestinian state, as he held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Jakarta.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, has no formal ties with Israel and has consistently called for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.

"On various occasions, I have said that Indonesia sees that two-state solution and the freedom of Palestine is the only way to achieve the true peace," he told a news conference.

"I also emphasised that we must acknowledge and guarantee Israel's rights as a sovereign country that must be paid attention to and guaranteed safety."

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Indonesia has stated that once Israel recognises Palestine, Indonesia is ready to recognise Israel and open the diplomatic relationship."

In a joint statement, France and Indonesia called for progress on "mutual recognition" between Israel and the Palestinians at an international conference meant to resurrect the idea of a two-state solution next month which Paris will co-chair.

"The conference should ... restore a political prospect of a peaceful settlement of this conflict, which should allow for an irreversible path towards the realisation of a Palestinian State, (and) mutual recognition between Israel and Palestine," they said.

Support for the Palestinian cause runs high in Indonesia and the issue regularly prompts protests.

In 2023, FIFA stripped Indonesia as Under-20 World Cup hosts after some prominent politicians called for Israel to be kicked out of the tournament and refused to host its team.