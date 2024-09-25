Slew of overseas visits show Prabowo’s desire to take charge of foreign affairs as next president: Analysts

JAKARTA: In the lead-up to this week’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, speculation was rife in Indonesia that the country’s delegation would be led by President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

After all, since winning the election in February, the current Indonesian defence minister has been a prolific international traveller, visiting 20 countries and engaging global leaders from all corners of the world.

Analysts say that these high-profile visits underscore his desire to be actively involved in foreign affairs once he is sworn into office on Oct 20, even though it emerged this week that Mr Prabowo will not be attending the UNGA after all.

Instead, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will represent Southeast Asia’s largest economy in the Sep 28 morning session of the 79th UNGA's high-level general debate, which runs from Sep 24 to Sep 30.

This is not a surprise as incumbent president Joko Widodo has often entrusted foreign diplomacy issues to Mdm Retno.

Mr Widodo was perceived to prefer to focus on domestic affairs, though he fronted selective diplomatic initiatives, such as on Myanmar during Indonesia's chairmanship of the Asean regional grouping.

Analysts told CNA that this would likely be different once Mr Prabowo takes over.

The 72-year-old wants Indonesia to be more active on the international stage, to be more respected by other countries and to show that it is independent from foreign interference, said Associate Professor Dinna Prapto Raharja, executive director of Jakarta-based think tank Synergy Policies, which focuses on political, social and economic sciences.

“Mr Prabowo wants to put forward his vision, and he is very firm in showing that he controls the (country’s) foreign policy,” she added.