Indonesia’s Prabowo doubles down on stance against graft convicts after U-turn on possible pardon for them

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has doubled down on his stance against those convicted of graft, days after making an apparent U-turn on an earlier statement suggesting his administration might pardon those accused of the crime.

At a government meeting on Monday (Dec 30), Prabowo urged judges to adopt a tougher stance on graft convicts, stating that they deserve to be imprisoned for decades especially if the crimes they committed have caused hundreds of trillions of rupiahs in state losses.

“Please, judges, don’t give these criminals a sentence that is way too light, people will say that Prabowo does not understand how the law works but even those living in the streets would understand (how unfair the verdict is),” he was quoted as saying by the Jakarta Globe.

Prabowo’s comments came a week after high-profile businessman Harvey Moeis was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and fined US$13 million for his role in a massive tin-mining corruption case.

Harvey’s jail term sparked public outrage as it was significantly shorter than the 12 years which prosecutors had sought, the Jakarta Globe reported.

During the trial, the prosecution revealed that state losses from Harvey’s case amounted to an estimated 300 trillion rupiah (US$18.6 billion), primarily from irreparable environmental damage caused by illegal mining activities.

“People will say that (this person) stole hundreds of trillions of rupiah but look here, he only has to be in jail for several years,” Prabowo had said, without specifically referring to Harvey.

The president’s latest comments on Monday came after he on Saturday denied that he had wanted to pardon graft convicts. Instead, he said that his intention was simply for them to “repent” and return the money they stole.

“Some have said that Prabowo wants to pardon graft convicts but that is not the case,” he said at a Christmas celebration event in Jakarta, as quoted by local news outlet Kompas.

“I want to make them aware (of their wrongdoings). Those who have sinned, just repent. That is what religion teaches us … It’s not that I will pardon them.”

During his visit to Egypt on Dec 18, Prabowo said that he may pardon those convicted of graft if they returned what they stole, The Jakarta Post reported. The president did not give any further details on his plans.