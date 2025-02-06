‘I will get rid of them’: Prabowo warns ministers to perform or face the boot

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has warned that government ministers who fail to do their jobs diligently and for the benefit of the people will be given the boot.

Prabowo’s warning comes amid several controversies that have dogged his administration early in its term.

The president marked his 100 days in office on Jan 28, having been sworn in as Indonesia’s eighth president on Oct 20.

“I have repeatedly warned that those who remain stubborn and fail to meet the people’s demands or uphold good governance in the first 100 days will have to answer to me,” the Jakarta Globe reported Prabowo as saying on Wednesday (Feb 5) at an event to mark the 102nd anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s largest Islamic organisation.

He further warned: “We tried to be patient during the first 100 days, giving all state apparatus and agencies a chance for self-correction. Clean yourselves up, or we will come for you.”

Prabowo doubled down on his threat after the event when speaking to reporters.

“We want the people to demand a clean government … that works properly. I want to enforce that. Interests are only for the nation and people - there are no other interests. Those who don't want to work truly for the people, I will get rid of them,” said Prabowo.

Local media reported that ministers who have recently courted controversy include Cooperative Minister Budi Arie Setiadi, who in December was interrogated by the police as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged online gambling scandal within the Communication and Digitalisation Ministry.

Budi had previously led the ministry when President Joko Widodo was in office.

Meanwhile, Prabowo recently reversed a decision by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who set a sales limit on 3kg canisters of subsidised cooking gas to “authorised distributors” through a new regulation earlier this month.

The Jakarta Post reported that the move resulted in a public backlash after people struggled to find the gas canisters which are typically sold at small stalls or convenience stores.

Prabowo currently leads a Cabinet that is the largest in Indonesia’s history. These include 48 ministers, 56 vice-ministers as well as other officials.

Despite the controversies, a Jan 4-10 poll by the research unit of newspaper Kompas found that 80.9 per cent of Indonesians approve of Prabowo’s after 100 days in office, with the respondents attributing the high rating to his early delivery on campaign promises.

The rating surpassed that of even his popular predecessor Widodo, who registered approval ratings of 65 to 75 per cent during his two-term presidency.