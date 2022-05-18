Singapore’s decision to deny entry to preacher an important lesson for Indonesia in prohibiting radical views: Indonesia anti-terror agency

JAKARTA: Singapore’s decision to deny entry to Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara is an important lesson for Indonesia to take precautions in prohibiting radical views, said a senior official with the Indonesian National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) on Wednesday (May 18).

Somad arrived at Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal on May 16 but was denied entry and sent back to Batam on the same day.

Responding to CNA’s queries, Brigadier General Ahmad Nurwahid, who is the director overseeing terror prevention in BNPT, said that Singapore’s decision was because it is clear that exclusive, intolerant lectures, attitudes and views are the basic ingredients for radicalism.

“I see this as an important lesson for Indonesia to also take precautions from upstream by prohibiting radical views, understandings and ideologies that can lead to acts of terror and violence,” he said.

He noted that Singapore’s policies in this area are preventive and based on early anticipation of potential threats.

“This is done because Singapore has a regulatory basis called the ISA (Internal Security Act) which includes the prohibition of ideology, views and understanding of radicalism that leads to acts of terrorism.”

The Brigadier General added: “The government, including BNPT, respects every policy taken by other countries. There is no attempt to intervene regarding the rejection of the arrival of preacher Abdul Somad and his entourage.”