Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia president condemns attack on ASEAN officials during aid delivery in Myanmar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia president condemns attack on ASEAN officials during aid delivery in Myanmar

Indonesia president condemns attack on ASEAN officials during aid delivery in Myanmar

Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivering a speech at the Indonesian pavilion during the opening tour of the annual industry trade fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany on April 17, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

08 May 2023 03:56PM (Updated: 08 May 2023 04:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Monday (May 8) condemned an attack in Myanmar on ASEAN officials delivering humanitarian aid, but did not provide details of the incident.

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government, which is allied with the anti-junta militias, the People's Defence Forces (PDF), said it was not aware of any attack.

The PDF in Taunggyi District, Shan State where the attack reportedly took place did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a press briefing in Labuan Bajo, a fishing town in East Indonesia where the 42nd ASEAN summit will be held this week, Mr Widodo on Monday stressed the need to end the violence. 

"What I want to emphasise is that (the attack) does not affect ASEAN and Indonesia’s resolve to once again call for an end to violence. Stop using force ... Because the citizens will be the victims, nobody will emerge as winners in such conditions," he said in Bahasa.

"I urge that we sit together (and) create space for dialogue to find a solution together."

As chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, Indonesia had launched a quiet effort to make a breakthrough in the crisis in Myanmar, with its diplomats having held more than 60 "engagements" with all parties involved, said its foreign minister earlier this month. 

Additional reporting by Taufiq Zalizan and Grace Yeoh.

Related:

Source: Reuters/CNA/gy

Related Topics

Myanmar Indonesia Joko Widodo

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.