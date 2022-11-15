Indonesia President Joko Widodo in ‘tough spot’ to unite G20 leaders: Analysts

BALI, Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo will find himself in a tough spot in his bid to unite the world, as his country hosts a meeting of global leaders this week amid the Russia-Ukraine war, post-pandemic global uncertainties, and food and energy crises.

As Indonesia’s Group of Twenty (G20) presidency comes to an end, analysts said Mr Widodo is under pressure to demonstrate a successful legacy and leadership, while maintaining the country’s desire to unite the bloc.

The G20 - a group of the world's largest economies that make up more than 80 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) - is meeting in Bali this week.

However, geopolitical issues - from the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to growing tensions between China and the West - have threatened to overshadow the high-profile economic forum.