Jokowi’s 'meddling' admission in Indonesia's presidential polls raises political issues but not against the law

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo’s recent admission that he will meddle in the upcoming presidential election next year has drawn brickbats, with observers saying it raises political issues for the head of state to do so.

Amid claims that he may not remain impartial, Mr Widodo - or Jokowi as he is more popularly known - defended his stance in playing an upsized role in the upcoming election.

Using the Javanese word for meddling, “cawe-cawe”, Jokowi said during the national meeting of the ruling party Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) on Jun 6 that he has the “moral obligation” to do so in order to ensure a smooth transition of power.

"Regarding meddling, I have already conveyed that it is my moral obligation as president during the transitional period in 2024 so that the national leadership can run well without any ripples that could endanger the nation.

“If there are ripples, I cannot be quiet,” he said.

Jokowi is constitutionally barred from a third term in office. This means that Indonesians will be electing a new head of state to lead the world’s third-largest democracy in February next year.

Presidential hopefuls will only be official candidates after registering with the election commission in October. So far, three people have been endorsed by various political parties as potential presidential candidates.

PDI-P has endorsed its member Ganjar Pranowo, the current governor of Central Java.

Gerindra and its coalition partner, the National Awakening Party (PKB), want Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto to be the next president.

Separately, Nasdem - the fourth biggest party in Indonesia’s parliament - as well as the Democrat Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) have thrown their weight behind former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Amid Jokowi’s admission that he will meddle in the election, observers say that he is not violating any laws though the optics may not look good from an “ethical perspective”.