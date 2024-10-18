Indonesia’s new era: Prabowo set to tweak outgoing Jokowi’s economic policies in aim for 8% annual growth

NUSANTARA, Indonesia: Upon hearing that businesses at a traditional market in Indonesia’s planned new capital Nusantara were thriving, Madam Anisah decided to move her family there in order to improve their fortunes.

The mother of seven packed the family home and hauled her children some 450km from Banjar regency in South Kalimantan to the Sepaku district in East Kalimantan to open up a small grocery shop.

That was two years ago, and now, the 50-year-old told CNA that she earns about 10 million rupiah (US$654) daily from selling groceries.

This, she said, was a significant increase from her previous income of less than 5 million rupiah a day when she was back in Banjar.

Mdm Anisah’s move to Nusantara improved her family’s livelihoods and she hopes that the administration of incoming President Prabowo Subianto will continue with the megaproject.