Indonesia’s proposal to name late President Suharto a national hero sparks discussion, backlash
Suharto’s 32-year reign brought significant economic growth but also widespread allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including anti-communist purges resulting in the death of at least 500,000 people in Indonesia.
JAKARTA: The Indonesian government is considering naming former president Suharto a national hero, a move that has sparked public debate due to his controversial legacy during the country’s New Order era in the 1960s.
Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said the proposal to name the country’s second president a national hero stems from public aspirations and is currently under review. The proposal will be followed by a deliberation process involving local state governments, historians and community figures.
Speaking to reporters after a Hari Raya gathering in Jakarta on Sunday (Apr 20), Saifullah acknowledged objections to Suharto’s nomination, saying the government is carefully considering the different perspectives.
“We are listening, this is part of the process, everyone is being documented and considered,” he was quoted as saying by local news outlet Jakarta Globe.
During Suharto’s 32-year-reign between 1967 and 1998, Indonesia saw significant economic growth but also widespread allegations of human rights abuses and corruption.
According to Saifullah, who is also known as Gus Ipul, proposals for the national heroes would usually begin with “community input from seminars and public forums”. Once a proposal is accepted by a mayor or regent, it is submitted at the provincial level for further discussion before being conveyed to the Ministry of Social Affairs.
The ministry will then assign a committee of academics, historians, religious leaders and community representatives to evaluate the candidates’ suitability.
Saifullah said that the final list of national heroes will be approved by the ministry and then submitted to the Council on Titles and Honors for further assessment.
WHITEWASHING CRIMES OR ACKNOWLEDGING ACHIEVEMENTS?
Suharto’s nomination has stirred controversy, with at least 3,870 people signing the petition “Reject the Title of National Hero for Soeharto!” on the Change.org platform, using an alternate spelling for the late president’s name.
Local human rights organisation Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (Kontras) has also urged Saifullah and the Council on Titles and Honors to not propose Suharto’s name to be honoured as a hero.
“We consider this proposal as an attempt to erase history and whitewash the crimes committed by Suharto,” said Jane Rosalina, the head of the Impunity Monitoring Division of Kontras, as quoted by news outlet Tempo on Apr 15.
Suharto’s authoritarian rule started as anti-communist purges resulting in the death of at least 500,000 people. These killings targeted mainly members of the Communist Party of Indonesia (PKI), ethnic Chinese and others deemed to be “leftists”.
But some scholars argue that Suharto – who died in 2008 at the age of 86 – meets the formal requirements to be conferred the title of national hero.
University of Gadjah Mada historian Agus Suwignyo said the former president played a key role in Indonesia’s fight for independence, notably by leading the 1949 General Offensive that took back Yogyakarta, and overseeing the 1962 effort to regain control of West Papua.
“Suharto fits the formal criteria, but the full historical context must be considered,” Agus said, as quoted by Jakarta Globe.
Under the Social Affairs Ministerial Regulation No. 15 of 2012 concerning the Proposal for the Conferment of the Title of National Hero, a person who is nominated for the title must fulfil several general and specific requirements. Some criteria that must be fulfilled include making a real contribution as a leader or fighter and never betraying the nation, Tempo reported.
However, historian Agus warned against viewing history in black and white.
“You can’t ignore his role in independence, but you also can’t ignore controversies, around 1965, " he said, referring to Suharto’s rise to power that was marked by the deadly anti-communist purges.
Amid the controversy, Minister of State Secretariat and presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi has also weighed in.
“It is only appropriate for us to show respect to our former presidents. Let’s not constantly dwell on their flaws, let’s acknowledge their achievements,” he told reporters at the Presidential Palace on Monday, as quoted by Tempo.
On Suharto’s corruption, Prasetyo said that there is no perfect leader.
This is not the first time Indonesia has considered naming Suharto a national hero. Since 2010, his name has been regularly seen on the list of national hero nominees from Central Java, the Jakarta Post reported.
Suharto’s second daughter Siti Hediati Hariyadi, also known as Titiek Soeharto, has welcomed the proposal this year to confer the title on her late father.
Titiek, who is the former wife of current President Prabowo Subianto, said that the family has never actively lobbied for the title despite the topic frequently surfacing in public discourse around National Heroes Day on Nov 10.
“It comes up every year. Whether or not it happens, he remains a hero (to) us,” she said, as quoted by Jakarta Globe.
She also expressed hope it would finally materialise under Prabowo’s administration.
The Social Affairs Ministry has received 10 nominations so far, including late former president Abdurrahman Wahid, also known as Gus Dur.
Individuals who have been conferred the title include Indonesia’s first president Sukarno and his vice-president Mohammed Hatta.