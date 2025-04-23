Indonesia’s proposal to name late President Suharto a national hero sparks discussion, backlash

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government is considering naming former president Suharto a national hero, a move that has sparked public debate due to his controversial legacy during the country’s New Order era in the 1960s.

Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said the proposal to name the country’s second president a national hero stems from public aspirations and is currently under review. The proposal will be followed by a deliberation process involving local state governments, historians and community figures.

Speaking to reporters after a Hari Raya gathering in Jakarta on Sunday (Apr 20), Saifullah acknowledged objections to Suharto’s nomination, saying the government is carefully considering the different perspectives.

“We are listening, this is part of the process, everyone is being documented and considered,” he was quoted as saying by local news outlet Jakarta Globe.

During Suharto’s 32-year-reign between 1967 and 1998, Indonesia saw significant economic growth but also widespread allegations of human rights abuses and corruption.

According to Saifullah, who is also known as Gus Ipul, proposals for the national heroes would usually begin with “community input from seminars and public forums”. Once a proposal is accepted by a mayor or regent, it is submitted at the provincial level for further discussion before being conveyed to the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The ministry will then assign a committee of academics, historians, religious leaders and community representatives to evaluate the candidates’ suitability.

Saifullah said that the final list of national heroes will be approved by the ministry and then submitted to the Council on Titles and Honors for further assessment.

WHITEWASHING CRIMES OR ACKNOWLEDGING ACHIEVEMENTS?

Suharto’s nomination has stirred controversy, with at least 3,870 people signing the petition “Reject the Title of National Hero for Soeharto!” on the Change.org platform, using an alternate spelling for the late president’s name.

Local human rights organisation Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (Kontras) has also urged Saifullah and the Council on Titles and Honors to not propose Suharto’s name to be honoured as a hero.

“We consider this proposal as an attempt to erase history and whitewash the crimes committed by Suharto,” said Jane Rosalina, the head of the Impunity Monitoring Division of Kontras, as quoted by news outlet Tempo on Apr 15.

Suharto’s authoritarian rule started as anti-communist purges resulting in the death of at least 500,000 people. These killings targeted mainly members of the Communist Party of Indonesia (PKI), ethnic Chinese and others deemed to be “leftists”.