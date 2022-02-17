Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia President tells G20 now is not the time for geopolitical tension
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia President tells G20 now is not the time for geopolitical tension

Indonesia President tells G20 now is not the time for geopolitical tension

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo speaks at a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, Nov 2, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman)

17 Feb 2022 10:21AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 10:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday (Feb 16) called for collaboration between countries to promote a global economic recovery and said now was not the time to create geopolitical tensions such as the situation happening in Ukraine.

The president made the remarks at the opening of a meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies hosted by Indonesia.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the meeting will focus on discussing the exit strategy for monetary policy, high global inflation, vaccine distribution and financing the climate agenda, among other things.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Indonesia G20

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us