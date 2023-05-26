Indonesia election: Jokowi wants Pranowo, Subianto to run as a pair, says head of president’s supporter group

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo wants Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to be paired in the country’s presidential election next February, said the head of Mr Widodo’s biggest supporter group on Friday (May 26).

Mr Budi Arie Setiadi, head of the supporter group Pro Jokowi (Projo), told CNA that Mr Widodo had revealed this to him several times.

“He has always wanted this from the beginning, about three or four months ago,” said Mr Setiadi, who is also a deputy minister of villages, disadvantaged regions and transmigration in Mr Widodo’s Cabinet.

“He last told me this on May 14, during our event when we met at the holding room,” he said, referring to Projo’s gathering in Jakarta that Mr Widodo attended.

Mr Setiadi claimed that Jokowi - as the president is popularly known - is trying to pair up Mr Pranowo with Mr Subianto for next year’s election.

“Because they would be a solid (pairing) and have strong leadership.

“If Prabowo-Ganjar or Ganjar-Prabowo becomes a pair, no other pair (of presidential and vice-presidential candidates) can beat them. They would be very strong,” said Mr Setiadi.

He claimed that there have been signs of Mr Jokowi’s intentions to pair the two, such as when the president, Mr Subianto and Mr Pranowo visited a paddy field together in Central Java in March.

However, Mr Setiadi noted that it is “not easy” to pair the two politicians as it is unclear as to who will run as president and who will become the vice-presidential candidate.