Analysis: Prabowo's pick of Jokowi’s son as VP mate a boost for the trio, but a blow to Indonesia’s democracy?

JAKARTA: Riding on President Joko Widodo’s popularity and exploiting his 36-year-old son Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s youthful image to win over young voters are among key reasons why Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has picked the latter as his running mate in contesting the upcoming Indonesian presidential election, say analysts.

They believe the move could give the 72-year-old Subianto, a third-time presidential hopeful, a boost in extending his lead over two other contenders who will now have to rethink their strategies in response for the Feb 14 election next year.

But in the long run, observers say the pick of Mr Raka as vice-president candidate - the first time a political scion this young has been picked for an office this high under controversial circumstances - comes with high stakes that could impact Indonesia’s politics going forward and possibly even hurt its democracy.

Mr Raka, who’s mayor of Solo city, is eligible to run only after the Constitutional Court had ruled last Monday (Oct 16) that expanded the candidacy requirements for presidential and vice presidential hopefuls to include elected officials younger than 40, the minimum age required.

On Sunday night, Mr Subianto made the VP announcement on Sunday night (Oct 22), despite public outrage and protests over the ruling by the court that was chaired by the brother-in-law of Mr Widodo.

"This is a gamble for Mr Raka. If he wins, his political career will clearly move faster," said political analyst Mr Wawan Mas’udi from the University of Gadjah Mada.

“If he loses, it won’t be the end but it will face many obstacles because of the negative image of his family-based politics. The public in general, the mass media, civil society, see it as part of Jokowi’s grip on power."

Mr Subianto, who is contesting for the third time after losing twice to Mr Widodo in 2014 and 2019, is the current frontrunner among the other two presidential hopefuls.

The other candidate is former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 54, who is running with the chairman of the Islam-based National Awakening Party (PKB) Muhaimin Iskandar, 57.

Former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 54, is also in the race whose partner is Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, 66.

According to various pollsters, Mr Subianto is leading given his close ties to popular outgoing 62-year-old President Widodo. The latter is barred from seeking reelection as the constitution only allows a person to stay in power for two terms.

According to pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) on Oct 22, Mr Subianto and Mr Raka are leading with 35.9 per cent, followed by Mr Pranowo and Mr Mahfud at 26.1 per cent. In third place are Mr Baswedan and Mr Iskandar, whose popularity rating is 19.6 per cent.