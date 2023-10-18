Indonesia’s senior minister Mahfud MD picked as VP running mate for ruling party’s presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo
The announcement comes just a day before the registration period opens for potential presidential and vice-presidential candidates.
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD will be a vice-presidential running mate for former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo in contesting the presidential election on Valentine’s Day next year.
Former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairwoman of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), made the announcement during a media event held at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday (Oct 18).
"He is a qualified intellectual," she said, referring to Mr Mahfud as he and Mr Pranowo entered the venue together.
"He is an honest and brave person who always fights for the rights of the people. The pairing of Mr Ganjar and Mr Mahfud will enrich this country's democracy."
The announcement comes a day before the election commission opens registration for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.
So far, three people have announced their interest to run as president.
Apart from Mr Pranowo, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has expressed his intention to run for the third time.
He is endorsed by his party Gerindra, the country’s third-biggest political party, as well as the country’s second-biggest political party Golkar and several others.
Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, backed by the country’s fourth biggest party Nasdem, and chairman of PKB Muhaimin Iskandar also declared their eagerness to run as president and vice president.
The pair said they will register at the election commission on Thursday, while Mr Subianto has yet to announce his running mate.
SEASONED POLITICIAN
East Java-born Mr Mahfud, 66, is a seasoned politician, Islamic scholar and former judge. He also has ties to Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the country’s and the world’s biggest Islamic organisation.
Mr Mahfud studied law and started his career as a lecturer.
He became prominent in politics when he joined the Islam-based National Awakening Party (PKB) in 1998.
During the presidency of Abdurrahman Wahid, founder of PKB, Mr Mahfud was appointed minister of defence in 2000 and subsequently minister of justice and human rights in 2001.
However, Mr Mahfud left PKB when he became the chief justice of the constitutional court in 2008.
When his tenure ended in 2013, his former party PKB wanted to endorse him to become president in the 2014 election.
But Mr Mahfud ultimately backed Gerindra’s head Prabowo Subianto.
The latter ran against PDI-P member Joko Widodo, who then won the election.
When President Widodo was seeking re-election in 2019, it was believed that he wanted to choose Mr Mahfud.
But Mr Widodo, at the last minute, picked chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and NU member Ma’ruf Amin.
After winning the election, Mr Widodo appointed Mr Mahfud in October 2019 as his coordinating minister for politics, legal and security affairs.The last day of the presidential and vice-presidential registration is Oct 25.