Asia

Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo picks Jokowi's son as running mate
Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo picks Jokowi's son as running mate
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct 20, 2019. (File photo: Achmad Ibrahim/Pool via Reuters)
22 Oct 2023 09:36PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2023 09:41PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's defence minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto on Sunday (Oct 22) announced incumbent leader Joko Widodo's eldest son as his running mate for next year's election.

The choice of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, could be a boon for Prabowo's campaign due to Jokowi's huge popularity, even amid outrage this week over a controversial court decision to change an eligibility requirement that would have prevented Gibran from running.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/rj

