Indonesia’s presidential election opens registration with two candidates Anies, Ganjar first off the blocks

JAKARTA: Indonesian presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo wasted no time in registering themselves with the country’s general elections commission on Thursday (Oct 19), the first day of the week-long registration period for next year’s election.

Mr Baswedan, former governor of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, along with his running mate, National Awakening Party chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, were the first to do so after arriving in a white, classic, open-top land rover at the commission’s headquarters at 9.35am.

The two men, as well as leaders of the three parties that supported their ticket, were greeted by thousands of supporters occupying a large portion of the Imam Bonjol street which had been cordoned off on Thursday morning.