Indonesia’s presidential election opens registration with two candidates Anies, Ganjar first off the blocks
Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and ex-Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo have registered themselves and their vice-presidential hopefuls as contenders, while front-runner Prabowo Subianto has yet to even unveil his running mate.
JAKARTA: Indonesian presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo wasted no time in registering themselves with the country’s general elections commission on Thursday (Oct 19), the first day of the week-long registration period for next year’s election.
Mr Baswedan, former governor of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, along with his running mate, National Awakening Party chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, were the first to do so after arriving in a white, classic, open-top land rover at the commission’s headquarters at 9.35am.
The two men, as well as leaders of the three parties that supported their ticket, were greeted by thousands of supporters occupying a large portion of the Imam Bonjol street which had been cordoned off on Thursday morning.
The supporters, who have been chanting Islamic prayers and singing songs all morning, cheered as Mr Baswedan’s motorcade were in sight, waving flags and shouting his name in enthusiasm as music blared in the background.
Mr Baswedan and Mr Iskandar, in matching white shirts and black trousers, then proceeded to the second floor of the office where they were given traditional sashes native to Indonesia's Flores Island before the pair handed over the necessary paperwork to election officials in a formal ceremony.
Just before he headed to the elections commission office, Mr Baswedan spoke to supporters at the headquarters of the National Democratic Party, one of the political parties supporting his candidacy.
"Today, a ship is built, its sails unfurled. God willing, this ship will set sail towards an Indonesia that is more just and prosperous for all," he said, as his supporters cheered and applauded.
Former Central Java governor Mr Pranowo and his running mate, coordinating minister for security Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin were next to register themselves with the elections commission.
The pair arrived at 12.30pm on the back of a white truck decorated into a float resembling a mini hut, escorted by a marching band and dancers donning traditional costumes from various Indonesian provinces.
The entourage was welcomed by thousands of Mr Pranowo's supporters, most of whom were dressed in red, green, white or orange, the colours of the four political parties supporting the ticket.
"This (election) is not about (seizing) power," he told his supporters at the Independence Proclamation Park, before he headed to the elections commission some 2km away.
"This (election) is about people's fate, the fate of our children who need protection and access to good education... the fate of teachers who have tirelessly provide education but need better welfare."
Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, is set to stage its general elections on Feb 14.
By the country’s Constitution, the incumbent president Joko Widodo cannot run for a third term, which is why the outcome of the election will determine who gets to lead Southeast Asia’s biggest economy for the 2024-2029 period.
Analysts are predicting a three-horse presidential election between Mr Baswedan, Mr Pranowo and defence minister Prabowo Subianto.
Although several opinion and popularity polls have put Mr Subianto at the top, albeit within a narrow margin with Mr Pranowo, the defence minister has not named his pick for vice presidential candidate.
Mr Subianto has earlier said he is mulling on four possible nominees.
Among the names floated as potential running mates for Mr Subianto is the son of President Widodo: Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming.
The 36-year-old recently became eligible to participate in the presidential election after Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on Monday (Oct 16) amended the election law.
The law previously states that a candidate must be at least 40 years of age, but the Court ruled that this requirement should exclude those who have experience as elected public officials or members of parliament.
Other hopefuls as Mr Subianto’s VP picks include East Java governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa (58), State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir (53) as well as Coordinating Minister for Economics Airlangga Hartarto (61).
It is not known when Mr Subianto will name his running mate but he must do so before 11.59pm Wednesday (Oct 25), when the registration period for the presidential election closes.