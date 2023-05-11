Indonesia presidential race: Golkar might throw its weight behind Prabowo Subianto

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s oldest running political party Golkar on Wednesday (May 10) hinted at the possibility of supporting Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto at next year’s presidential election in exchange for naming its chairman - Mr Airlangga Hartarto - as Mr Subianto’s running mate.

Golkar is leading the so-called United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) along with three other parties, but the future of this coalition came into question when one of its members, the United Development Party (PPP), announced on Apr 29 that it was supporting Mr Ganjar Pranowo at next year’s presidential election.

Mr Pranowo, who is the Central Java Governor, had been picked as the presidential nominee of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) last month.

To nominate a presidential candidate, a party must obtain at least 20 per cent of the total seats in parliament or obtain 25 per cent of votes in the previous legislative election.

PDI-P is the only party that meets this criterion as it has 22.26 per cent of the seats in parliament. Other parties must form a coalition if they want to nominate a presidential candidate.

Mr Nusron Wahid, the Golkar campaign manager, said that his party is in talks with the remaining members of the KIB coalition about potentially supporting Mr Pranowo’s biggest rival, Mr Subianto.

"One of the proposals is (to support) Prabowo as (candidate for) president and the (candidate for) vice-president is from the KIB, namely Airlangga Hartarto,” Mr Nusron told a press conference on Wednesday.

Mr Hartarto is the current Golkar chairman and Coordinating Minister for the Economy.

Golkar is currently the country’s second biggest party in parliament with slightly more seats than Mr Subianto’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) which came in third.

However, according to recent polls, Mr Hartarto is trailing behind Mr Subianto in terms of popularity among voters.

Mr Nusron said the Golkar-led KIB coalition has not officially given its support towards Mr Subianto’s candidacy but added that “there is a strong signal towards it.”