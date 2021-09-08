Indonesian prison fire: Distraught family members seek updates at crisis centre

TANGERANG, Banten: Distraught family members of those incarcerated in Tangerang prison gathered outside the overcrowded facility for updates on Wednesday (Sep 8), after a fire tore through a cell block, killing 41 people.

Mdm Opi Hartati, 44, said: “I just went to the crisis centre and they told me that my son is among the 41 (dead).”

Her son, Rizki Hairi, 23, had been in Tangerang prison for about four months. He was sentenced to five years and three months in jail for a drug-related crime and was transferred there after initially being held for a year in another prison.

She recounted: “He called me last night and asked me to send him some phone credits. And I gave it to him, I always do. Even when he asked his father for money, we always gave him.”

“There’s nothing I can do now. This has been destined.”

Accompanied by her husband, the pair said that they planned to travel to the police hospital in Jakarta for identification purposes.

CNA saw dozens of people arriving at a crisis centre set up outside the prison to seek updates.