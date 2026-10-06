Indonesia prison warden fired over luxury facilities for inmates in West Java

JAKARTA: The warden of an Indonesia prison has been fired following a probe into luxury accommodation and facilities used by inmates.

Wisnu Hani Putranto, who headed Cibinong Prison in Bogor, West Java, has also been dismissed as a civil servant, local news outlet Kompas reported on Monday (Oct 5), citing Inspector General Rudi Setiawan of Indonesia’s Ministry of Immigration and Corrections.

Wisnu was among 17 ministry civil servants who faced disciplinary action, Rudi told reporters at the ministry’s office in Jakarta.

“Among them, one employee was dismissed, five others have been recommended for severe disciplinary action and 11 for moderate disciplinary action,” he said.

The ministry’s internal investigation uncovered abuse of authority, irregularities in the management of state assets and violations of standard operating procedures at the prison, Jakarta Globe reported.

Wisnu and four other officials were suspended from their duties last week pending the investigation, while dozens of inmates and other prison officials were also questioned.

The probe was launched after a surprise inspection by the Indonesian Ombudsman on Sep 23 uncovered a cluster of “luxury” residential units separate from the prison’s regular cells.

The units were equipped with air conditioners, large-screen televisions, refrigerators and sofas, local media reported. Investigators also found a gym and a golf simulator under construction.

One inmate was alleged to have paid 160,000 rupiah (US$8.90) a week for access to the facilities, according to the Jakarta Post.