Indonesia to deploy more than 9,000 security officers at protests marking Prabowo's two years in power
Students, including from the University of Indonesia, will protest against recent forest fires, as well as the rout on the stock market.
JAKARTA: More than 9,000 Indonesian police officers will be deployed in the capital Jakarta on Tuesday (Oct 20) to handle protests marking President Prabowo Subianto's two years in office, authorities said, after polls showed his popularity was on the wane.
Students from at least two universities will stage protests in several spots in Jakarta, city police spokesperson Budi Hermanto told reporters on Tuesday, requiring the deployment of around 9,500 officers.
The student body of the University of Indonesia said that it would protest against recent forest fires as well as the rout on the stock market, which along with the weakening rupiah was a signal of the "national economy's fragility".
It is unclear how many students will join the demonstrations.
Environment group Greenpeace draped a banner on a major Jakarta monument on Tuesday that read "deal with the climate crisis, lower cost of living".
Prabowo was sworn in as president on Oct 20, 2024.
The retired general won the election with a huge majority, but he is battling to restore the confidence of the public, business and investors, who have been worried by the economic impact of his ambitious, populist programmes.
His approval rating in surveys by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) has fallen steadily since late last year. It reached its lowest level of 44.5 per cent this month, falling from 81.2 per cent in November last year.
Indonesia's last major protest took place in August, when hundreds were detained.
Nationwide protests broke out in Indonesia after the police killing of a motorcycle taxi driver in 2025, with several people killed during the unrest.