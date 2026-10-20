Indonesia to deploy more than 9,000 security officers at protests marking Prabowo's two years in power

JAKARTA: More than 9,000 Indonesian police officers will be deployed in the capital Jakarta on Tuesday (Oct 20) to handle protests marking President Prabowo Subianto's two years in office, authorities said, after polls showed his popularity was on the wane.

Students from at least two universities will stage protests in several spots in Jakarta, city police spokesperson Budi Hermanto told reporters on Tuesday, requiring the deployment of around 9,500 officers.

The student body of the University of Indonesia said that it would protest against recent forest fires as well as the rout on the stock market, which along with the weakening rupiah was a signal of the "national economy's fragility".

It is unclear how many students will join the demonstrations.

Environment group Greenpeace draped a banner on a major Jakarta monument on Tuesday that read "deal with the climate crisis, lower cost of living".