Indonesia plans random emission tests on motorists as poor air chokes Jakarta

JAKARTA: Indonesia's capital will force drivers to undergo emission tests, officials said on Monday (Aug 14), amid deteriorating air quality that has made Jakarta one of the world's most polluted cities.

Jakarta has been consistently ranked among the 10 most polluted cities globally since May and last week topped global rankings compiled by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. On Monday, Jakarta ranked second.

During a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo blamed the problem largely on "excessive road traffic, a long dry season, and manufacturing industry mainly those using coal".

The president himself has been struggling to shake off a cough for nearly four weeks, which one official blamed on the high levels of pollution in Jakarta.

"Possibly, as the president's doctor said, the sickness is contributed by unhealthy and poor quality of air," tourism minister Sandiaga Uno said after the Cabinet meeting.

Environmental groups have long pointed to coal-fired power plants as the cause of high pollution.

The government said it would carry out random checks on vehicles and force drivers to undergo emission tests. It will consider fines for those who fail and licence revocation for repeat offenders.

The Jakarta city government was also considering ordering half of its civil servants to work from home.