Record high of more than 57,000 new COVID-19 cases in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Tuesday (Feb 15) reported 57,049 new COVID-19 infections over a 24-hour period, the highest daily caseload since the pandemic began.

The country also recorded 134 deaths and 26,747 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to more than 400,000 nationwide.

Indonesia has seen a rise in the number of confirmed cases, after the more transmissible Omicron variant was first detected in the Southeast Asian country in December.

In the month of January, a total of 90,650 people were infected with COVID-19, figures from the Indonesian Health Ministry showed. This week, Indonesia surpassed this number in just two days. There were 36,501 new cases recorded on Monday.

Tuesday’s figure was higher than the country’s previous record of 56,757 confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period. The previous record was set on Jul 15, 2021 as the country battled the Delta variant.