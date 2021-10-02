'Karate is a part of my life': Afghan champion keeps hope alive for refugees stranded in Indonesia

BOGOR, INDONESIA: As soon as the dojo was open, some 30 students of the Cisarua Refugee Shotokan Karate Club hurried their way to the second floor of a rundown gym on a small alleyway of Cisarua, a hilly town just outside of Jakarta.

Already in their white karate uniform, several students immediately headed to the punching bag to practise their roundhouse kicks. Others warmed up by doing splits on the mouldy carpet as well as leapfrogging over each other.

The blue painted room, walls of which were covered with faded and broken mirrors, was buzzing with grunts, yells and laughs from students aged between six and 37.

Training three times a week for two hours each, they run dozens of laps, practice their stances, punches, kicks and blocks as well as spar together.

During these sessions, they seem to forget the fact that each one of them was either born in countries in conflict like Afghanistan or Iraq or in refugee camps around the world.