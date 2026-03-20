Indonesia steps up bid to become regional data centre hub

JAKARTA/KARAWANG: Indonesia’s data centre industry is expanding rapidly, driven by its booming digital economy and rising demand for artificial intelligence and cloud services.

Nearly 200 data centres of varying sizes are already operating across the country.

More are on the way, as global tech giants and regional players ramp up investments and the country positions itself as a potential data centre hub amid growing competition in Southeast Asia.

ATTRACTIVE LOCATION FOR GLOBAL TECH

In West Java, Microsoft is building a new 48-megawatt data centre at the 1,400ha Karawang International Industrial City.

The facility is expected to begin operations later this year and is part of the company’s US$1.7 billion investment in Indonesia.

The tech firm plans to build three more facilities at the site. Once completed, it will house five data centres, forming a major regional cluster.