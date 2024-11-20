IN FOCUS: High stakes in Indonesia’s regional elections for Prabowo, Megawati amid power play

JAKARTA: Indonesia will hold simultaneous regional elections next Wednesday (Nov 27), the largest in its history, to elect local leaders who will be instrumental in driving Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

A total of 545 positions are contested and Indonesians will elect 37 governors, 93 mayors, and 415 regents. Of the country’s 38 provinces, only Yogyakarta will not be voting for a governor as it is run by a sultan.

While the regional elections are arguably lower on the international radar than February’s presidential and legislative elections, they are still worth watching for rising political stars as well as the power play by key political factions led by new president Prabowo Subianto and former presidents Joko Widodo and Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Regional leaders set the tone of the working relationship between the national government and their respective provinces, regencies and cities. In addition, they wield influence in attracting foreign investments and forging cross-border partnerships, analysts say.

The regional elections are also seen as a test of Indonesia’s democracy under former general Mr Prabowo, who took office on Oct 20.

A week before the big day, CNA takes stock of the issues on voters’ minds, key battlegrounds, candidates who have made headlines, and implications for the country and beyond.