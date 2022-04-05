Indonesia education minister rejects Malaysia's proposal to make Malay the second language of ASEAN

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim has rejected Malaysia’s suggestion to make Malay the second language of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In a written statement released on Monday (Apr 4) evening, Mr Makarim said it is more feasible to consider the Indonesian language as an ASEAN language, taking into account its historical, legal and linguistic advantages.

“I, as the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, of course reject the proposal.

“However, due to the desire of our neighbouring friend to propose Malay as the official language of ASEAN, of course, this desire needs to be studied and discussed further at the regional level.”

He added: “I urge the entire community to work hand in hand with the government to continue to empower and defend the Indonesian language.”

The minister’s statement came after Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Apr 1 that President Joko Widodo has agreed to Putrajaya’s suggestion to propose Malay as a language of ASEAN one day.

Speaking alongside Mr Widodo in a joint press conference during his working visit to Jakarta, the Malaysian leader said: "We agree to propose to strengthen the Malay language, so it may one day become an ASEAN language." Mr Widodo was seen nodding.

"I believe that what we are doing today will benefit the people of both countries and I am sure that we will strengthen the close brotherly relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia," Mr Ismail Sabri said at the Merdeka Palace.