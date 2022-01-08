Indonesia releases 33 sea turtles after rescue from poachers

KUTA, Indonesia: Authorities on the Indonesian tropical island Bali released 33 endangered green sea turtles into the ocean on Saturday (Jan 8) in an effort to boost a population threatened by poachers and illegal traders.

The turtles, from the Chelonia mydas species that is protected in Indonesia, were released on Kuta beach after they were rescued during a Navy operation against poachers in December.

Tourists gathered to watch and film the release on their mobile phones, cheering the turtles on as they trudged across on the beach.

"It's a great idea for the conservation effort," said Australian tourist Briant Firth. "They were getting some of the poachers and they were saving the turtles."