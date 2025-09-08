Indonesia names Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa as new finance minister after Sri Mulyani removed

JAKARTA: Indonesia's well-regarded finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati was removed from her position on Monday (Sep 8) as part of a broader Cabinet reshuffle, with the president appointing an economist to replace her.

State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi announced Sri Mulyani's departure shortly before President Prabowo Subianto swore in Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa as her replacement.

Purbaya has been head of the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation since 2020. Prior to that, he served in various roles at several ministries, including deputy minister at the maritime and investment ministry.

Purbaya, who has master's and doctoral degrees in economics from Purdue University, has also served as chief executive of state-owned brokerage Danareksa Securities.

Sri Mulyani was one of Indonesia's longest-serving finance ministers and had worked under three presidents. She won plaudits for reforming the taxation system and for her role in steering Southeast Asia's largest economy through several crises, including the pandemic and the global financial crisis.

In between her first and second stints as finance minister, she served as a managing director of the World Bank.