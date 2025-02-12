Indonesia says repatriation of serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga, alleged Bali bombings mastermind Hambali ‘not a priority’

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government will not be prioritising the immediate repatriation of two of its citizens from overseas - convicted serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga and Bali bombings alleged mastermind Hambali - in what appears to be a change from its earlier statements.

And while the government will continue to keep tabs on the two, Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections Yusril Ihza Mahendra stressed that efforts would be focused instead on cases involving migrant workers sentenced to death abroad.

Sinaga is currently serving a life sentence in the United Kingdom. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by Manchester Crown Court in January 2020 after being found guilty of 159 counts of rape and sexual assault against 48 victims between January 2015 and June 2017.

Meanwhile, Riduan Isamuddin - also known as Hambali - is an al Qaeda-linked Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of involvement in some of the country’s deadliest attacks including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people.

“I have emphasised that (the) immediate repatriation of these two individuals is not a government priority,” Mahendra said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 11), as quoted by local news outlet Tempo.