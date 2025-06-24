Indonesia rescuers try to reach Brazilian after fall at volcano

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescuers tried on Tuesday (Jun 24) to reach a Brazilian tourist who fell down a ravine at a volcano popular with hikers after spotting her unmoving body, authorities said.

The woman identified by relatives and media reports as Juliana Marins, 26, went missing on Saturday at Mount Rinjani on Lombok island, which neighbours Bali.

Authorities think Marins fell and believe they sighted her on Monday but rescuers were held back because of bad weather.

"Yesterday morning we detected the victim. We deployed a team to the location but we were hampered by the very steep terrain and the foggy weather," Muhammad Hariyadi, head of Lombok's Mataram Search and Rescue Office, told AFP on Tuesday.

"When we detected her using a drone, she was not moving."

Rescuers said they were using thermal drones, mountaineering gear and a helicopter in a bid to reach the Brazilian, who was backpacking around Southeast Asia.

"One group is monitoring the evacuation using a thermal drone. The second team is doing the manual evacuation process with a rope as the main tool," said Hariyadi.

"This morning around 50 rescuers have been dispatched and we plan to send a helicopter team to scour the location."