Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia rescuers search for 26 after boat capsizes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia rescuers search for 26 after boat capsizes

Indonesia rescuers search for 26 after boat capsizes

Makassar is considered the gateway city to eastern Indonesia. (Photo: Jack Board)

28 May 2022 06:24PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 06:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MAKASSAR, Indonesia: Rescue teams were looking for 26 people missing on Saturday (May 28) after a boat with 43 people on board capsized off Indonesia's Sulawesi island, the search and rescue agency said.

The motorboat that had left Paotere port in Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province, on Thursday midnight was reported missing the next day when it failed to arrive at its destination, local media reported.

Rescued passengers were picked up by tugboats and taken to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan and Jeneponto in South Sulawesi, South Sulawesi search and rescue agency chief Djunaidi said on Saturday.

Authorities said they think the accident was caused by a fuel shortage and bad weather.

"We have confirmation that the boat had sunk in the search area," Djunaidi said. "We received information saying that 17 people were found and saved by passing tugboats."

Indonesia's weather agency had warned on Thursday of waves up to 2.5m in Makassar strait areas and that could cause safety risks.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Indonesia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us