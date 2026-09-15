Bad weather hampers Indonesia ferry rescue, dozens still missing

BANJARMASIN, Indonesia: Indonesian rescuers brought ashore on Tuesday (Sep 15) nearly two dozen survivors from a passenger ship that capsized off Java island at the weekend, their evacuation delayed by bad weather, officials said.

Dozens of people remain unaccounted for three days after the Virgo Transport 8, which carried 213 passengers and 30 crew, went down early Sunday.

Six people have died while a total of 108 have been rescued alive and 129 others are still missing, the national search and rescue agency, Basarnas, said in a statement Tuesday. The death toll and the missing figure have remained unchanged since Sunday.

The ferry had lost contact with its shipping company shortly after departing from Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya on Java island, headed for Banjarmasin on Borneo.

Footage released by the rescue agency on Monday showed the capsized vessel with a part of the hull visible above the waterline.